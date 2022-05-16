PENDELTON, Ind. (WANE)– As people start making travel plans for Memorial Day weekend, Indiana State Police are launching a campaign ahead of the long weekend to make sure safe driving practices are being followed.

According to a release from ISP, officers will be patrolling the roads for the next 3 weeks as part of the national “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign, which aims to make sure drivers and passengers are wearing their seatbelts.

Funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign wants to increase seatbelt use, which has gone from 30% in Indiana to 92.9%, slightly higher than the national average of 90.3%.

Despite the increase in seatbelt use, 226 people lost their lives on Indiana roads in 2020, the second-highest in the past decade.

“We cannot tolerate another deadly year like the one we just had on our roads,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “Many of the people we lost would still be alive today had they made the decision to buckle up. Seat belts make a difference. They save lives.”