GREENSBURG, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was detained by police in southeastern Indiana after officers were called to a garden-tool attack earlier this week, according to Indiana State Police.

Greensburg Police officers were called to a home in the 300 block of West 11th Street at about 9:15 p.m. on Monday in reference to a man who was chasing another man with a garden tool, a media release from the state police said.

An officer who arrived at the scene began speaking to a potential suspect, identified by police as 30-year-old Andrew Hill, outside the home. During this encounter, Hill – who was no longer carrying the tool – advanced toward the officer and attempted to strike the officer, police said in a media release.

The officer took Hill to the ground while another officer arrived to help.

Shortly after officers placed Hill in handcuffs, he became unresponsive. Life-saving measures were given and emergency medics were called to the scene, but Hill was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An autopsy has been performed but Hill’s cause of death is pending toxicology results, police said.

The incident was captured on Greensburg Police body cameras and dash cameras, and the state police are conducting the investigation.