SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Sullivan man was arrested Friday and charged with child molesting, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP started the investigation after receiving information that a girl younger than the age of 14 had been molested.

The investigation revealed 25-year-old Bryce Robison of Sullivan allegedly molested the girl.

An arrest warrant was granted and a state trooper arrested Robison “without incident,” ISP said.

Robison is charged with child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years of age– a class 1 felony. He is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.