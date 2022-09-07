SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Sellersburg woman was killed in a southern Indiana crash along Interstate 65 on Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers were called the 32-mile-marker of I-65 in Scott County at about 1:15 a.m. after a 2017 Ford Escape driven by 41-year-old Renee M. Smith collided with the rear of a northbound semi-tractor trailer, police said. The collision caused the the Escape to overturn and Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash. The crash is still under investigation, police said and the cause has yet to be determined.