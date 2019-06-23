Man seeking help after I-465 crash fatally struck by car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man walking near an interstate ramp after his vehicle was involved in a crash was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police say troopers were dispatched around 4 a.m. on Sunday for a single-vehicle crash to a ramp near Interstate 465 eastbound and Harding Street. The passenger stayed with the car, while the driver went to get help and started walking to a restaurant to wait for a ride. ISP officials say the driver declined a ride from troopers.

The man was walking across the ramp when he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

State Police say the trooper helped the man until medics arrived. The man later died.

Authorities are investigating.

