Warning: Video in this article has been provided by the Illinois State Police, including text that appears in the video to clarify actions. It has been edited to remove graphic content, however viewers may find the content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Illinois State Police has released footage of an officer involved shooting that took place on May 9 on Interstate 64.

According to a police, an altercation took place between Brandon Griffin, 23, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Illinois State Police after he initially refused to provide identification. During a record check, the male subject was discovered to have a nationwide arrest warrant for felony weapons charge. At this point in the video, police attempted to put Griffin in handcuffs.

Police say during the altercation, Griffin brandished a firearm and exchanged gunfire with officers and Griffin was fatally shot. One ISP officer was also shot and taken to a hospital, he has since been released and is recovering at home.

Police say, Griffin’s wife, 31-year-old Christine J. Santos, was present at the time of the incident and is currently being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a no-bond arrest warrant out of New Mexico for bond violations on a pending aggravated assault with a firearm case in which Griffin was her co-defendant.

ISP says this case remains an ongoing investigation.