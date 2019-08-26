ISP releases results of extra patrols at Diesel truck festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police have released the results from their extra enforcement patrols conducted during the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, which was held Friday and Saturday at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute.

Here are the results:

Traffic Citations, 198

Traffic Warnings, 367

Seat belt Citations, 58

Vehicle Crashes Investigated, 3

Truck Citations, 24

Suspended Driver Citations, 18

DUI Arrests, 19

Criminal Arrests (drug possession, warrants, etc), 95 misdemeanor and 22 felony

Police K-9 Searches, 5

Crashes Investigated, 3

Portable Breath Tests Given, 27

Police Services in General, 145

The extravaganza is an annual festival of big diesel pickups, competitions and exhibits at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. It draws thousands of visitors to the fairgrounds and Terre Haute annually.

Troopers used both marked and unmarked cars, pickup trucks and SUV’s for enforcement efforts, according to Sgt. Matt Ames, ISP Putnamville District spokesman.