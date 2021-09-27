ISP recruiting new members ahead of 82nd Recruit Academy

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police have extended their deadline to apply for the 82nd Recruit Academy.

Those who are interested in applying have until Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to register online.

If a recruit is selected, they will complete a physical abilities test, written exam and oral interview at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield. That will be held from Saturday, Oct. 2 to Sunday, Oct. 3.

To be eligible to apply, recruits must meet the following requirements:

  • Must be a U.S. citizen
  • Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee (appointment date is June 16, 2022)
  • Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes
  • Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile
  • Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the state as designated by the Superintendent
  • Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED)

Recruits earn a starting salary of $1,165.39 bi-weekly during the academy training. At the completion of training, the starting salary is $48,000 a year. Recruits will also receive health care benefits – medical, dental, vision and pharmacy coverage included – for current and retired employees.

For more details on benefits available to ISP recruits and details to apply, visit the Indiana State Police website.

