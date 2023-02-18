TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — One car fled after a state trooper tried to stop the vehicle going 100 mph in a 65-mph section of I-65 Friday afternoon.

Per a release, Indiana State Police received a 911 call of a reckless driver northbound on I-65 around 3:00 p.m. Trooper McCormick went out and was able to locate a vehicle matching a description given by the caller near the 169-mile marker. As Trooper McCormick tried to stop the vehicle, a 2012 Ford Flex driven by Viktori Pickett of Louisville, Pickett failed to stop and continued to flee north.

Other troopers set up a tire deflation device to stop Pickett, but the driver stopped before hitting the device near the 178 mile-marker. Pickett was taken into custody at the Tippecanoe County Jail. Preliminary charges include: