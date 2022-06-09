MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – What started as a traffic stop on a truck that had a false license plate turned into a police chase and ended with two arrests in Miami County on Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers arrested 49-year-olds Brandon Dail and Donna Cassidy on multiple charges as well as warrants once the truck they were in crashed into a “Road Closed” sign, police said.

One trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup truck on North Broadway near U.S. 24 when he noticed the truck had a false license plate. The truck, driven by Dail, failed to stop and led the trooper on a pursuit.

Dail crashed the truck into the sign on Miami County Road 500 North near Meridian Road. Both tried to run on foot, police said. Dail was captured immediately. Miami County Sheriff’s deputies used a K-9 unit to find Cassidy hiding in some tall grass.

Cassidy faces a criminal charge of resisting law enforcement and was also arrested on active warrants out of Grant County for theft and unlawful possession of a syringe.

Dail faces criminal charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement while causing risk of serious bodily injury to law enforcement, invasion of privacy, reckless driving, aggressive driving, possession of marijuana – which officers found on him while being booked into jail – criminal mischief and operating a vehicle without ever having received a driver’s license.

He also had an active warrant for his arrest in Grant County for failure to pay child support and multiple warrants out of Huntington County for burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

While looking at records, troopers also found he was in violation of a no contact order he had placed against him in regards to Cassidy.

He was being held in Miami County Jail.