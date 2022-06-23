FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A burglary investigation by the Indiana State Police resulted in the arrest of a 24-yearold Plymouth man recently, according to police.

On June 13, a trooper initiated a criminal investigation after receiving information that a workshop and office of a Fulton County business at 8230 S. 100 West rural Rochester had allegedly been burglarized, according to state police.

On Friday, officers with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department served 24-year-old Jon Sailors III with a warrant alleging two counts of theft and a single count of burglary, police said. Police found him at his home in Plymouth and took him to Fulton County Jail.

He’s being held there without bond.