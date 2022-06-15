PERU, Ind. (WANE) – An observant Indiana State Police trooper made a meth collar after noticing a Peru man wanted on a warrant near the 300 block of Balckhawk Court, according to the state police media release.

The trooper saw 31-year-old Wallace E. Taylor, who the trooper knew had a warrant for his arrest out of Miami County. The trooper then took Taylor into custody, and found five grams of methamphetamine on him, police said.

While in Miami County Jail, the trooper served him with two counts of dealing methamphetamine and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. Taylor faces additional charges for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic drug.