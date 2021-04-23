ISP partners with the DEA for “Perscription Drug Take Back” day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is partnering with the Indiana State Police to sponsor the 20th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative on Saturday, April 24th between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that can be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post.

The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through the proper disposal of prescription drugs.

This is a nationwide initiative with sites set up for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will be accepted. This service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. Needles are not accepted.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that sit in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—pose both potential safety and health hazards.

To locate the State Police post closest to your home or business, click this link for Indiana State Police on the Map. To find other locations in Indiana or across the U.S. that are participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, click this link to the DEA. This is a safe “no question asked” method of disposal.