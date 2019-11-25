ISP: Pair arrested after meth found in Vincennes hotel room

Indiana
Posted: / Updated:

Pictured are, from left, Mark Baughn and Robert W. Emmons. (Indiana State Police)

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two men were arrested on drug charges after police said they found meth inside a Vincennes hotel room Sunday morning.

According to an Indiana State Police report, authorities were tipped off about a wanted man – 40-year-old Mark Baughn, Jr. of Bicknell – in a room at the Red Roof Inn in Vincennes. Baughn was wanted out of Knox County and Illinois for three outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

Around 1:30 a.m., Indiana State Police, Vincennes Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Department went to the hotel room and found Baughn and another man – Robert Emmons, 59, of Vincennes. Inside the hotel room, police saw “several illegal items in plain view,” and a search warrant was gathered.

During a search of the room, police found items from a meth lab, over 90 grams of methamphetamine, a hypodermic syringe and a small amount of marijuana, the report said.

Baughn was arrested on charges of Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana with a Prior Conviction.

Emmons faces charges of Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Both were taken to the Knox County Jail where they are being held on bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss