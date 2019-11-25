ISP: Pair arrested after meth found in Vincennes hotel room

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two men were arrested on drug charges after police said they found meth inside a Vincennes hotel room Sunday morning.

According to an Indiana State Police report, authorities were tipped off about a wanted man – 40-year-old Mark Baughn, Jr. of Bicknell – in a room at the Red Roof Inn in Vincennes. Baughn was wanted out of Knox County and Illinois for three outstanding warrants for failure to appear.

Around 1:30 a.m., Indiana State Police, Vincennes Police and Knox County Sheriff’s Department went to the hotel room and found Baughn and another man – Robert Emmons, 59, of Vincennes. Inside the hotel room, police saw “several illegal items in plain view,” and a search warrant was gathered.

During a search of the room, police found items from a meth lab, over 90 grams of methamphetamine, a hypodermic syringe and a small amount of marijuana, the report said.

Baughn was arrested on charges of Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana with a Prior Conviction.

Emmons faces charges of Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe, Visiting a Common Nuisance, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Both were taken to the Knox County Jail where they are being held on bond.