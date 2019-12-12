ISP: North Vernon man killed after fiery rollover crash

Indiana State Police say a single vehicle crash claimed the life of an Indiana man on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, state police were called to State Road 7 near County Road 750 North in Jennings County.

The initial investigation by Trooper David Owsley found a Ford Ranger driven by Mark Holt, 58, was traveling northbound on State Road 7 when the truck left the east side of the road, returned to the road and overturned.

The truck caught fire after it rolled, and it was determined that Holt died as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.