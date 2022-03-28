INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE)– Indiana State Police mourn the passing of the veteran K9 Votto, who patrolled with Trooper Adam Buchta for 8 years.

Votto came from Poland to join the narcotics division at ISP where he and Trooper Buchta patrolled central Indiana highways and is responsible for recovering the following:

230 pounds of methamphetamine

180 pounds of cocaine

83 pounds of heroin

5000 pounds of marijuana

3.1 million dollars in seized drug money

After battling an illness for 6 months, Votto was euthanized on March 23. Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson said, “Votto was a valuable asset to the Indiana State Police and to the citizens of Indiana. His efforts and desire to detect illegal narcotics undoubtedly saved lives. Votto will be missed.”