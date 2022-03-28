INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE)– Indiana State Police mourn the passing of the veteran K9 Votto, who patrolled with Trooper Adam Buchta for 8 years.
Votto came from Poland to join the narcotics division at ISP where he and Trooper Buchta patrolled central Indiana highways and is responsible for recovering the following:
- 230 pounds of methamphetamine
- 180 pounds of cocaine
- 83 pounds of heroin
- 5000 pounds of marijuana
- 3.1 million dollars in seized drug money
After battling an illness for 6 months, Votto was euthanized on March 23. Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson said, “Votto was a valuable asset to the Indiana State Police and to the citizens of Indiana. His efforts and desire to detect illegal narcotics undoubtedly saved lives. Votto will be missed.”