KNOX, Ind. (WANE) – Alert motorists began calling emergency dispatchers just after 10:15 p.m. in the southern part of the state after they saw a wrong-way driver in the southbound lanes on U.S. 41, according to Indiana State Police.

Good thing they did, because the driver’s blood-alcohol-content was over twice the legal limit, police said.

Alexander Rosa

A state trooper and a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy were able to pull the vehicle over in the westbound lanes of U.S. 50 after the calls came in, police said. Once they had the vehicle stopped, it began to back up towards them until the trooper was able to run up to the vehicle, reach through the window and put it into park.

Police identified the driver as 30-year-old Alexander Morales Rosa, who displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests, according to a media release. Rosa also had a blood-alcohol-content of .21 percent, police said, and never received a valid drivers license.

Rosa was booked into Knox County Jail on misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a driver’s license.