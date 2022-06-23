MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) – An extensive investigation by detectives with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force ended in the arrest of a 50-year-old Michigan City man on one felony count of child pornography.

Troopers with the Cyber Crimes Unit served a search warrant in the 2700 block of Wozniak Road in Michigan City on Wednesday, according to a state police media release.

The investigation began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding activities on a social media account associated with Scott A. Dailey, the release said.

Dailey was taken into custody without incident. He was later transported to LaPorte County Jail where he is being held until his initial hearing, the release said.