GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who was shot by police while he was allegedly assaulting a woman.

Police say they arrived at the 700 block of Bobtail Drive to respond to reports from a neighbor of a domestic issue with shots fired on Sunday morning.

56-year-old Darrin Baker of Indianapolis was outside an adult woman’s house when she arrived home. Baker allegedly fired a shot through the driver’s side window of the car she was driving, forcibly removed her from the car, and took her inside her house against her will. Baker was a known acquaintance of the woman.

When police arrived, they saw that the woman’s car window was broken and that the home’s garage door was open. Officers entered the home through the open garage and announced their presence.

Officers then heard distressed screams from a woman and found Baker, who was actively assaulting the woman while holding a handgun.

Patrolman Davis shot Baker, who then fell to the ground. Police attended to the woman and began life-saving aid on Baker until paramedics arrived. Baker was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The identity of the woman hasn’t been revealed by ISP.

Patrolman Davis has been a police officer with the Greenfield Police Department for three and a half years.

Indiana State Police say they are investigating the shooting at the request of the Greenfield Police Chief. This is still a very active and ongoing investigation.