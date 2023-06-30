INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — A man driving on I-65 was shot Thursday during what police believe to be a road rage incident, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP and the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a call reporting a man had been shot inside a vehicle on I-65 southbound around 7:30 p.m. When responders arrived on the scene they found a man with gunshot wounds and provided emergency medical aid.

Police said the man was conscious and alert when he was transported to an area hospital.

After the initial investigation, ISP determined an incident of road rage began on I-65 southbound near Southport Road where a vehicle pulled up next to the man’s car, firing multiple shots inside, including one that hit the victim.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have dash camera footage to contact Indiana State Police or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.