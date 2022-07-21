PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man killed in a lone semi-tractor trailer crash on Interstate 70 earlier this month has been identified, according to the Indiana State Police.

Emergency responders were called to the 36 mile marker of I-70 on the morning of July 3 where a west-bound semi, for unknown reasons, struck a guardrail and then flipped over. The semi caught fire and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Putnam County Coroner has identified that man as 56-year-old Dominic Michael Woodfield, of Maryland.

Nobody else was injured in the crash.