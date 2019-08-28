ISP: Man jumps from overpass, hits semi on I-94

Indiana State Police say a man jumped from an overpass and was struck by this semi. (Indiana State Police)

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Michigan City man was killed when witnesses say he jumped from an overpass over Interstate 94 and was struck by an oncoming semi.

According to an Indiana State Police report, witnesses said the 47-year-old drove a burgundy Chevrolet pickup onto the Porter/LaPorte County Line Road overpass over I-94. He then parked, got out of the truck, went to the east side of the bridge and onto the guard rail and jumped, the state police report said.

The man struck the windshield of a 2019 semi Volvo tractor pulling a refrigerated trailer that was eastbound on I-94, state police said. The man then bounced off and went through the top of the cab, his body coming to rest inside the semi’s sleeper.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy with the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the semi – a 38-year-old from Hannon, Ontario, Canada – was not hurt.

It’s unknown why the man leapt from the overpass.