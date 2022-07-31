WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.

Indiana State Police officers also arrived at the scene to investigate.



Area where Jesse Acton’s body was found.

Upon arrival, officers found the body of a dead man at the edge of a pond in private property. The man was identified as 32-year-old Jesse, J. Acton of Jackson County, Indiana.

As part of the investigation, ISP divers assisted detectives by searching the pond for any items potentially related to the case.

An autopsy was performed Sunday morning through the Washington County Coroner’s Office, but a cause of death has not been determined.

This investigation is ongoing. Police say the case is currently a death investigation as they continue to gather any possible evidence and conduct interviews.