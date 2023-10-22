TELL CITY, Ind. (WANE) — One man was found fatally wounded in a driveway around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, officers responded to a call for help at a residence on State Road 145 related to a fight with a “possible weapon.” Once first responders arrived, they found the 32-year-old man from Huntingburg fatally wounded from a gunshot in the driveway of the residence.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time. The man’s family has been notified. ISP said there is no current threat to public safety.