VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana man was arrested Saturday night for alleged reckless driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with his 1-year-old daughter, according to Indiana State Police.

An Indiana State Trooper clocked 28-year-old Coleman Sheridan going 90 mph on Interstate 69 just east of Evansville and proceeded to stop the vehicle as Sheridan exited the interstate, according to a police report.

According to a police report, Sheridan displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Police also found open beer cans containing alcohol inside the vehicle.

Sheridan had his girlfriend and 1-year-old daughter in the car with him during the incident.

Further investigation revealed Sheridan had a blood alcohol content of .09%, according to Indiana State Police.

Sheridan was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and is currently being held without bond. Sheridan was charged with one Level 5 felony and two Level 6 felonies relating to operating a vehicle while intoxicated.