ISP: Louisville man arrested following 20-mile pursuit

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say they arrested a Louisville man after he led police on a 20-mile pursuit through two counties in Southern Indiana.

Friday, December 13, state police received a report of a 2002 Toyota Tacoma speeding erratically on I-65 northbound in Jackson County. Trooper Andrew Garrett located the vehicle and observed erratic behavior. The Tacoma was also traveling “well above the posted speed limit,” according to state police.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle on I-65 northbound near the 51 mile marker, but the driver, later identified as Russell Bradley, 42, of Louisville, accelerated and fled from Garrett.

Numerous ISP troopers and deputies from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office assisted in pursuing the vehicle. Troopers deployed a tire deflation device near the 67 mile marker near Columbus, Indiana, which eventually caused the vehicle to slow and come to a stop on I-65 northbound near the 72 mile marker.

Bradley resisted officers at the scene before eventually being taken into custody. Bradley was taken to the Columbus Regional Hospital where he was evaluated for injuries.

Bradley was arrested on the following charges: