ISP launches investigation into inmate’s sudden death

FORT WAYNE Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are looking into the sudden death of a Cass County Jail inmate who passed away on Saturday.

According to police, inmate Clyde Davis, 72, was found unconscious and not breathing in his jail cell by a correctional officer. Davis was transported to a hospital where he failed to respond to cardiopulmonary resuscitation and was then pronounced deceased.

There was no outward evidence of trauma to Davis’s body to suggest foul play. An autopsy has been ordered.

The investigation was launched by Indiana State Police Detective Sergeant Josh Rozzi at the request of Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroder.

No further information has been released at this time.