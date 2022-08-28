KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a man who was thrown from an ATV when it veered off course early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Indiana State Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road.

The initial investigation revealed 64-year-old Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was operating his ATV on Albrecht Road when it abruptly went off the road and into a ditch, throwing him from the ATV.

Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.