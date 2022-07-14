FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police detectives are looking into a death at the St. Joseph County Jail, according a media release.

Staff at the jail, located in the northern part of the state, found a female inmate alone and unresponsive in the medical unit at the jail at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, state police said. Life saving measurers by jail and medical staff and emergency responders failed to revive the woman.

The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, and state police will continue the investigation.