ISP investigating fatal wrong-way crash between semi, pickup truck

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way collision between a semi and a pickup truck Monday evening.

Police began receiving 911 calls of a vehicle crash near the 40 mile marker involving a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle. The passenger vehicle was reportedly traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes prior to the crash.

Preliminary investigation by Trooper Nathan Littlefield shows that a white 2000 Ford Ranger was westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 while a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer with 20,000 pounds of bread loaded was in the passing lane headed eastbound. The two vehicles impacted head-on, and the semi came to rest in the median while the truck crossed the median and came to rest on the other side of the interstate.

The driver of the Fort Ranger, Richard Reese, 57, of LaPorte, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laporte County Coroner. The driver of the semi, Ivan Dimitrovski, 28, of Crown Point, was not injured. Toxicology reports are pending at this time.

The left lane was closed for approximately 5 hours for investigation and cleanup. Assisting at the scene were the LaPorte County EMS, Westville Fire Department, Center Twp. Fire Department, Cloverleaf Towing and the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.