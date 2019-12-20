ISP investigating fatal crash on US 41

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say a two-vehicle crash ended with the death of an Oaktown woman Thursday.

The preliminary investigation suggested Karen Leah Burr, 62, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala southbound on U.S. 41 when the car collided with the rear of a 2017 Freightliner tractor and trailer. The tractor was having mechanical issues and the driver was traveling in the driving lane at roughly 10 miles per hour before the crash.

Burr was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing by the Indiana State Police.