TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)- Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Jail staff found a man unresponsive in his cell just after 2 a.m. Tuesday and immediately began to render him aid, according to a media release from the Indiana State Police. Despite those efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death has not been released. At the time of the incident, he was being housed with two other inmates, police said.

The man’s name has not been released.