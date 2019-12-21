ISP investigating ambulance crash in southern Indiana

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving an ambulance near Jasper Friday.

Around 1:20 p.m., the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to a 911 call of an crash at US 231 just south of SR 162.

Preliminary investigation revealed Michael Cannon, 37, of Jasper, was driving a 2000 Pontiac northbound on US 231 when for unknown reasons drove left of center and collided head on into an ambulance traveling southbound.

The driver of the ambulance, William Luebbehusen, 51, of Jasper and his passenger, Patrick Brown, 42, of Tell City were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released. Cannon was flown to Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville but was later flown to an Indianapolis Hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

The ambulance was not transporting a patient, nor was it on an emergency run at the time of the crash.