ISP: Intoxicated man crashed car on I-70 with kids inside

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police said he crashed a vehicle with two children inside while driving intoxicated.

Around 2:45 p.m., a passenger car was spotted driving “erratic” along Interstate 70 in Vigo County. Dispatchers said the vehicle had struck a guardrail.

An Indiana State Police trooper found the vehicle, off the interstate and partially down an embankment. Inside, a man was in the driver’s seat and two children were in car seats, according to a state police report.

The trooper spotted flames and smoke rising from the under the vehicle. The man and children were pulled out of the vehicle and another trooper was able to extinguish the fire, the report said.

Police found that the driver – identified as 37-year-old Christopher Mack of Indianapolis – was under the influence of a controlled substance after he reportedly failed “several” field sobriety tests. He refused to take a chemical test and he was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance, and he was then booked into the Vigo County Jail on felony charges of Operating a Vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age and Neglect of a dependent, as well as misdemeanor charges of Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, Driving While Suspended (Prior), and Criminal Mischief.

The children in the vehicle were turned over to the Vigo County Department of Child Services.