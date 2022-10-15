VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An allegedly impaired driver was arrested Friday after crashing her Jeep into a trooper’s patrol car and causing a three-car crash, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

The release said around 6:35 p.m., a state trooper had stopped the driver of a 2009 Nissan Altima near 9920 N Green River Road in Evansville when his patrol car was hit from behind, pushing it into the Nissan as a result.

The patrol car had been hit by 18-year-old Kathryn Haase of Mt. Carmel, Illinois, driving a 2010 Jeep Liberty, the release said.

According to ISP, Haase displayed signs of impairment and a bottle of Smirnoff liquor was found on the driver’s side floorboard.

Police said the front-seat passenger in the Nissan and Haase were both taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Nissan and the state trooper were not injured, according to the release.

18-year-old Kathryn Haase of Mt. Carmel, Illinois, was driving a 2010 Jeep Liberty when she hit the back of a state trooper’s patrol car.

Police said Haase submitted to a chemical test while at the hospital and the results are pending. She has since been treated for injuries and released from the hospital.

Haase was then arrested and taken taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where she is currently being held on bond.

Haase is charged with the following: