ISP identifies trooper shot during standoff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police has released the name of the trooper who was shot during a standoff in rural Jefferson County Saturday.

According to state police, Master Trooper Joseph Livers sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries to his lower left leg when Wade Roark, 59, opened fire on him.

Livers, an 18 year veteran of the Indiana State Police, was one of the officers on scene as part of an ISP SWAT Team. Police were initially called to the home in the 8000 Block of East State Road 56 near Madison, Indiana after someone called 9-1-1 and indicated that Roark was firing a gun inside of the residence.

The investigation indicated that Roark was in the basement of the home when he shot through a hole in the basement wall. One round fired through the hole struck Livers.

After being shot, emergency personnel provided immediate care to him. He was then transported to King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison before being transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

Soon after that, Roark surrendered to law enforcement officers at the scene. He was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Roark is currently being held on charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Battery, and Criminal Recklessness.

Roark is expected to make his initial appearance in the Jefferson County Circuit Court early this week.