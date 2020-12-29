ISP: High driver sideswipes INDOT truck helping stranded motorist along I-69

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — An Indianapolis woman was arrested Monday after police say she sideswiped an INDOT vehicle along Interstate 69 while reportedly driving under the influence of drugs.

(Indiana State Police)

According to an Indiana State Police report, an INDOT INDOT Hoosier Helpers truck was stopped along Interstate 69 to help a stranded truck on the shoulder at the 201.9 mile marker, near 82nd Street. The truck had its emergency lights activated when a red Chevrolet Cruze ran off the roadway and sideswiped the driver’s side of the Hoosier Helper truck.

No one was hurt in the crash.

State police said the driver of the Chevrolet – 66-year-old Sandra Conor of Indianapolis – was impaired at the time. She was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail.

Charges are pending.

Hoosier Helpers is a Good Samaritan program offered by INDOT to assist stranded motorists on Indiana interstates.