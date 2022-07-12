SEYMOUR, Ind. (WANE) – A traffic stop on Interstate 65 in Jackson County led to the discovery of a half a kilo of cocaine – valued at about $15,000 on the street – and an arrest Monday, according to the Indiana State Police.

A trooper stopped a 2022 Nissan Altima just before 1 p.m. for several traffic violations on the southbound side of I-65 near mile-marker 51, police said. During the stop, the trooper observed “numerous indicators of criminal activity along with the odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the car,” a state police media release said.

During a search of the car, the trooper found a vacuum sealed bag containing a half of a kilogram of cocaine along with marijuana and pills. Over $600 cash was inside the car, as well, police said.

Police arrested 27-year-old Rasheed E. Musheer, of Indianapolis, on a Level 2 felony count of dealing cocaine and a Level 3 felony count of possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.