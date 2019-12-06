ISP: Former sheriff’s secretary arrested for stealing $18K from Posey Co

Trinity Tucker was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $18,000 from the Posey County Sheriff’s Office.

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in August which ended in the arrest of a former sheriff’s secretary.

The investigation began after the discovery of missing funds from the Posey County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Tom Latham contacted the ISP Board of Accountants for an in-depth review of the account.

The board conducted an audit and revealed money was missing from the sheriff’s office and also revealed Trinity Tucker, 42, of Mt. Vernon was the secretary during that time. Tucker was responsible for the bank account during the time funds were missing. The alleged missing funds were taken during former Sheriff Greg Oeth’s term in office.

Further investigation revealed Tucker was responsible for collecting all money coming into the sheriff’s office and for making all deposits into their bank account. Between January 2015 and December 2018, Tucker allegedly stole $18,621.37 from the sheriff’s office. Tucker resigned in February 2019.

After reviewing the investigation, criminal charges were filed by Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.

Thursday afternoon around 3:45, Tucker was arrested after surrendering to ISP at the Posey County Jail where she posted bond and was released. She was arrested on 4 counts of Theft, a Level 6 Felony.