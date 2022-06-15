Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Florida man died in a single-vehicle crash at about after his pickup truck travelled off State Road 22 and hit a tree Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Alian Izquierdo, was driving a pickup truck that left the roadway near County Road 800 West around 4:15 a.m., a police media release said. It’s not known why the truck left the road, police said.

Izquierdo man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.