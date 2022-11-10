VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police found a variety of drugs, including marijuana, paraphernalia, cocaine and methamphetamine, inside one vehicle driving in Vigo County.

According to a ISP release, 51-year-old driver Thomas Boatman of Clinton, Indiana was stopped for an expired license plate early Wednesday evening. During the stop, a trooper noticed “suspicious activity” and began a search of the vehicle. There, the trooper found the drugs and took Boatman into custody.

Passenger Eric Wise of Terre Haute, 47, was also taken into custody by the trooper for possessing methamphetamine.

Charges in a media release include:

BOATMAN

Possession of Methamphetamine prior conviction, Felony 5

Possession of Methamphetamine, Felony 6

Possession of Cocaine, Felony 6

Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

WISE

Possesion of Methamphetamine, Felony 6

Boatman is being detained in Vigo County Jail.