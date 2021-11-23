ISP: Drugs, guns and cash found during I-65 traffic stop

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two people were arrested in southern Indiana Monday after state police found drugs, guns and money during a traffic stop along Interstate 65.

According to a report from Indiana State Police, a trooper stopped a Chrysler 300 on northbound I-65 outside Seymour for “multiple traffic violations.”

During the traffic stop, the trooper “became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place,” and a K9 was deployed. The dog alerted to the odor of illegal drugs in the vehicle, the report said.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found roughly 1.6 pounds of suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl pills, three handguns, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $2,000 in cash, the report said.

Patrick J. Doornbos

Amber L. Balser

The driver of the vehicle, Patrick J. Doornbos, age 36, and passenger, Amber L. Balser, age 30, both from Monticello, Indiana, were arrested on charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony, Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 6 Felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor.

Doornbos was additionally charged with one count of Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony. Balser was additionally charged with one count of Possession of a Handgun After Being a Convicted Felon, Level 5 Felony.

Both Doornbos and Balser were transported to the Jackson County Jail