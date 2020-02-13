MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say an SUV crashed into a stopped semi, killing the SUV’s driver.

Police say the crash occurred on Interstate 94 near the Michigan City exit around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. The initial investigation suggests a semi truck was pulled off on the right shoulder of I-94 disabled, then a black Chevy Blazer struck the semi from behind for an unknown reason.

According to police, the semi was parked well off the roadway at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.