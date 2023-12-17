CORYDON, Ind. (WANE) – A Harrison County pursuit ended in a fatal crash Saturday, and state police believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper patrolling State Road 62 saw an SUV drive straight past a stop sign at an intersection in downtown Corydon shortly before 7:30 p.m. The trooper said the SUV did not slow down as it went past the stop sign and crossed the highway.

The trooper tried to pull over the SUV, but instead of stopping, the driver is accused of making a U-turn and going right past the trooper’s car back onto SR 62. Before the trooper could catch up with the SUV, it veered off the road and crashed into a tree, according to the release.

According to the release, state police believe alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash.

The driver was thrown from the SUV in the crash and was instantly killed, ISP determined. Only identified as a woman from Corydon, her name has not been released to the public.