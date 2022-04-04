NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WEHT) — A police-involved shooting is under investigation after a man allegedly murdered two people, led police on a pursuit and later kidnapped a woman at gunpoint.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a double murder at a Circle K in New Albany. Officers tell us they found the suspect driving a maroon SUV and pursued them to Charlestown Road just north of I-265. Police say he stopped his car near a business parking lot, ran on foot and entered a local restaurant.

According to an official report, the man allegedly took a woman hostage at gunpoint and forced her into a different SUV in the back parking lot. Law enforcement officials say the hostage fell out of the car and then the suspect tried to run over officers as they surrounded him.

We’re told police shot the man, causing him to crash the SUV into the back of the restaurant. Indiana State Police report the suspect and the kidnapping victim were transported to a Louisville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement officials say the double murder, kidnapping and police-involved shooting are currently under investigation. At this time, no names have been released.