INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A Muncie man trapped in the wreckage of a Jeep after it was spun off the road by another driver who may have been distracted on Interstate 465 on Friday morning is dead, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers were called to the southbound lanes of I-465 in the area of the 49-mile-marker at around 3:45 a.m., according to a state police media release.

Upon arrival, first responders found a Jeep with 31-year-old Joseph Dely trapped inside, unconscious and unresponsive, police said. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, Dely was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police media release.

Another person who drove a Chevrolet Malibu in the crash, identified as 22-year-old Teriyon Carter, was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, both vehicles were travelling southbound on I-465 when the Malibu made contact with the left rear of the Jeep, causing the Jeep to spin off the roadway and overturn several times.

At this point, investigators believe the driver of the Malibu was distracted by a cell phone prior to the crash, police said.

Toxicology tests are pending.