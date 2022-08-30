Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday.

Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m.

There, investigators found 70-year-old Allen L. Clough in a pickup truck that had crashed off the east side of the road and into an earth embankment, according to a state police media release.

Investigators believe a structural issue with the truck caused Clough to lose control and go off the roadway, police said. Clough died from his injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the accident, according to police.