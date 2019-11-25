ISP cracking down on dangerous driving during holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of travel each year, so Indiana State Police is reminding drivers that extra patrols will crack down on driving violations during the holiday season.

The increased patrol effort, named “Operation Safe Family Travel,” will see upwards of 150 extra troopers working overtime hours in an attempt to curb impaired and dangerous driving. Troopers will focus on offenses such as high speeds, following too closely, unsafe lane movements, distracted driving or texting while driving, and seat belt or child restraint violations.

ISP reminds drivers that proper planning, preparation, and time management are the keys to commuting safely, especially during holiday periods with heavy traffic.

Be sure to plan ahead for scheduled trips including consideration for weather, construction, and known congested areas. Make sure vehicles are also prepared for trips, paying special attention to tire tread and pressure and brake systems. Drivers who are up against a time crunch are more likely to be distracted and take risks.

Last year during the Thanksgiving holiday period of November 21-24, Indiana experienced more than 2,100 vehicle crashes, 267 of which involved injury, and a total of seven deaths.