ISP: Corvette speeds off, found by barn with meth inside; 2 jailed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (INDIANA STATE POLICE) — In the late evening hours of October 1, 2019, Trooper Eric Powers attempted to stop black Chevrolet Corvette for speeding while he patrolled on SR 56 in eastern Washington County. As Trooper Powers turned around to stop the car, The Corvette accelerated, then turned south on to Mount Road and fled at a high rate of speed. This portion of Mount Road is gravel, and the Corvette left a cloud of thick gravel dust in its wake, which prevented Trooper Powers from safely pursuing.

After the dust settled, Trooper Powers continued down the road to ensure the car had not crashed. However, he did not locate the vehicle. Just after midnight on the 2nd, and shortly after Powers returned to the highway, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department dispatched that a suspicious vehicle had pulled into a nearby residence on Mount Rd. The caller said it looked like the driver was trying to hide from someone and had parked by a barn. When Trooper Powers arrived, He located Jacquline L. Turner, 48, Medora, seated in the vehicle. Turner then exited the car and began to walk away when Trooper Powers ordered her to stop.

During his investigation, Trooper Powers learned Jacquline Turner was wanted out of Washington County and that a male subject fled from the scene prior to his arrival. Powers then searched a nearby wood line and found Jeffrey Lee Wilhoite, 42, Bedford, Kentucky, lying on the ground inside the wood line. Powers also observed Wilhoite had an ankle holster containing a pistol. Wilhoite was taken into custody without further incident, and the investigation continued with Deputies Brad Naugle and Allen Taylor arriving on the scene to assist.

As a result of the investigation, over 10 grams of methamphetamine was located. Wilhoite and Turner were both arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. Both are charged as follows:

Jeffrey Lee Wilhoite:

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 3 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement – Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Hypodermic Needle – Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Handgun without License – A Misdemeanor.

Jacquline L. Turner: