ISP: Clay County officers serving warrant ambushed, one officer shot

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Clay County Sheriff’s Department deputies serving an arrest warrant Friday morning were ambushed by the suspect and one officer was shot in the leg.

It happened around 10 a.m. near State Road 59 at County Road 1250 South, which is just south of Clay City, Indiana.

Three Clay County deputies were trying to find Joe L. Hofmann, 42, of Jasonville, Indiana. He was wanted in Vigo County on several felony warrants including escape, resisting law enforcement, auto theft and six counts of theft.

The officers were given information that Hofmann lived in a tent in the woods near State Road 59. When they found the tent, the officers attempted to make contact with Hofmann. That’s when police say Hofmann started shooting at the officers while he was still concealed in the tent, ambushing them. Deputy Brison Swearingen was hit in the lower leg. He’s a 17-year veteran on the force.

Deputy Eric Oberholtzer returned fire while the deputies took cover. Hofmann then came out of his tent and started to engage Oberholtzer, but then retreated back to his tent.

Officers gave Deputy Swearingen first aid at the scene and he was later flown to a hospital in Indianapolis. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The Terre Haute Special Response Team and two Indiana State Police SWAT teams responded with armored vehicles and around 2:30 p.m., Hofmann surrendered peacefully.

Deputy Oberholtzer is on administrative leave, which is customary in officer-involved shootings. The Indiana State Police is now investigating the incident.